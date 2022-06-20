Nordea Investment Management AB Has $445.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,260,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $445,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $107.34. 411,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

