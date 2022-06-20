Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $256,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 875,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,107. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.