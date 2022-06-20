Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,428,575 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 550,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

