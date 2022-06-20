Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.87% of Owens Corning worth $359,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 192.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $75.97. 61,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.