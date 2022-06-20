Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 28,537 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.48% of AutoZone worth $604,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,142.44.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,992.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,404. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,376.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,000.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

