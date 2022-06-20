Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 610.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.01 on Monday. 97,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

