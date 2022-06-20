Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.68 on Monday, hitting $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 442,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

