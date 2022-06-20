Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,120. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.16.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

