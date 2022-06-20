Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.17 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.