Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

