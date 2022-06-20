Norway Savings Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

