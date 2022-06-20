Norway Savings Bank Has $778,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.20 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

