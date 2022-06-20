Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,460 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.69.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

