Norway Savings Bank Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $328.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.