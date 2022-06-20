Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AMT stock opened at $236.17 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

