Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $240.26 million and approximately $38.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.