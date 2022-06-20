Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.15.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.