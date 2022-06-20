OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OMRNY opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. OMRON has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $107.49.

Get OMRON alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.