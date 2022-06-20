ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

