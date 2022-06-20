Oppenheimer Cuts UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target to $12.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.
UserTesting stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
About UserTesting (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.