Oppenheimer Cuts UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target to $12.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

UserTesting stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

