Oppenheimer Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

