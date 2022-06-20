Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.