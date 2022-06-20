Optimum Investment Advisors Has $288,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

