Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

NYSE:T opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

