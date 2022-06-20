Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

