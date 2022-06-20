Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $498.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

