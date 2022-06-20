O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $586.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $642.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $531.91 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

