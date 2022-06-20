Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $88,920.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

