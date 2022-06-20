Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

