Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $809,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

