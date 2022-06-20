PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.98 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,683,987 shares of company stock worth $172,974,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

