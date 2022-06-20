PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

