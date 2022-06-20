Petix & Botte Co Purchases 152,162 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after buying an additional 272,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $64.88. 17,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.