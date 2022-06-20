Phantasma Trading Down 6.5% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and $307,536.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.61 or 0.99914668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

