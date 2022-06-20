Phoenixcoin Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $858,350.17 and $143.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,309.60 or 1.00342517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00081441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00168738 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,546,987 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

