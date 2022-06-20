Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,819 shares of company stock worth $5,181,513 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $4,678,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

