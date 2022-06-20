Piper Sandler Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

