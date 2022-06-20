Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

Premier stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

