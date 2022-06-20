Project TXA Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $142,531.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

