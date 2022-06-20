ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.38 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $100,145.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.01136154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00490336 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

