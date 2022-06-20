Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

PUK stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

