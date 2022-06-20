Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Shares of 8,200 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.34. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

