Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 3,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SLB traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,728. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.