Quant Market Cap Achieves $669.64 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $669.64 million and approximately $63.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.47 or 0.00270132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.01844784 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00266597 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

