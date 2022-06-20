Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 40,406 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 5.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.12. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

