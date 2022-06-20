Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $31.08 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.54. 32,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,058. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.