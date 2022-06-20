Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,827 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 792,002 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,697. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

