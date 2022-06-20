Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$1.53 on Friday, reaching C$29.19. 564,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.03 and a twelve month high of C$33.59.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

