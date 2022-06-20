QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded QuidelOrtho from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

QDEL opened at $101.06 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

