RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.69. 6,113,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

